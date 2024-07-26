Hulk sculpture represents 'anger' after heartbreaking loss of Shropshire woman in a road collision

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Oswestry graduate Tallie Brazier, aged 22, died after a collision near Ellesmere Port, Cheshire on April 15 this year.

She had worked in the cafe at the British Ironwork Centre, and the news of her death hit her colleagues hard.

Now they have dedicated a magnificent sculpture of the Marvel character.

Clive Knowles, from the centre, explained the emotion behind it all.

"We've just finished this latest project. It's all about road safety.

"It was inspired by a young lady that very recently had been in a car accident. Her boyfriend survived but she passed away at the scene.