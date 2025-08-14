A41 'fully reopen' after roadworks finish ahead of schedule

The A41 near Newport has fully reopened to motorists after Telford & Wrekin Council announced the two-year upgrade has finally come to an end.

The fourth and final phase of the road's major upgrade began on Monday, August 4, with the road closing during the day so workers could resurface more than 8,500 square metres of road.

But the scheme began back in 2023, when the road was shut for more than a month between Forton Roundabout and Hinstock.

Work was scheduled to come to an end on Friday, August 15, but the road had reopened fully by Thursday afternoon.

The latest phase of A41 roadworks began almost two weeks ago

A spokesperson for the local authority said the project was aimed at improving road safety, reducing congestion, and future-proofing the route for years to come.

Councillor Richard Overton, cabinet member for highways, housing and enforcement, said: “We’re delighted to confirm that the improvement works on this section of the A41 have been completed ahead of schedule and the road is fully open.

"This has been a major investment in one of Telford and Wrekin’s most important transport corridors, and we’re proud of the improvements delivered.

“We worked closely with our contractors and the local community to minimise unavoidable road closures, limiting them to set times during weekdays only.

"The good weather and hard work of our crews means it’s been completed earlier than schedule, meaning we’ve been able to open the road sooner and minimise the impact locally.

"I want to sincerely thank the local community and road users for bearing with us during the disruption – your patience and understanding have been greatly appreciated. These works will make a real difference to journeys across the borough and support our long-term growth and connectivity.”