Newport Tennis Club celebrates county-wide recognition

The awards recognise and reward outstanding contributions from clubs, schools and individuals across the UK.

Club chair Tim Smith and team captain Carol Spraggett attended the ceremony to collect the accolade on behalf of the club.

Boughey Gardens was recognised for its strong community-driven ethos, welcoming environment and inclusive culture. The club works closely with local businesses, schools, colleges and community groups to ensure tennis is accessible, helping grow membership to over 300 players while maintaining affordable fees for all ages and levels of play.

Carol Spraggett and Tim Smith were in attendance to collect the prize

Offering a high-quality coaching programme in partnership with ACT; a vibrant social calendar, and opportunities for both competitive and recreational play, the club continues to thrive. The club runs 13 league teams, has a healthy number of juniors; and members who are LTA ranked and represent Shropshire regularly.

Meanwhile, off court, the club have raised thousands of pounds for charities - including Severn Hospice and Newport Cottage Care Centre through tournaments and community events.

Tim Smith, club chair, said: “We are thrilled to have won Club of the Year for the whole of Shropshire. Our dedicated committee, members and volunteers consistently work together to make Boughey Gardens the best local tennis facility it can be. One of the proudest comments in our nomination was that Boughey isn’t just a club, but a family – and that’s exactly what we aim for.”