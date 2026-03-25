I visited a friendly village with some of the best views in Shropshire and found good old-fashioned community spirit

For visitors swinging by Lilleshall to simply wander up its hill, it might seem the village is little more than a residential sprawl clustered around a stone obelisk.

You won't find a doctor's surgery or village store in this tiny townlet off the A518 between Telford and Newport.

That isn't to say Lilleshall is devoid of things to do: there is a cricket club, a tennis club, a church, a village hall, a primary school and a pub, the Red House, albeit a little way from the village centre.

Curious sheep in Lilleshall

And if the Red House counts as Lilleshall, then the town has a cafe too, in the form of The Hundred Acre Kitchen situated just off the busy A-road at the bottom of Lilleshall Hill.

The village would no doubt be proud to claim it, given it serves (in my opinion) the best bacon sandwiches in the borough of Telford and Wrekin.

This absolute treasure of a cafe is run by a local farming family, who have been serving up meat produced at their 780-acre Newport farm alongside locally baked treats from the shepherd's hut since 2020.