'Very bright and completely with it': One of Shropshire's oldest residents prepares for her 107th birthday

Olive Beech was born on April 3, 1919 - just four months after the end of the First World War.

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Mrs Beech, who now lives at Sambrook House care home in Newport, has lived through the great depression, World War II, the swinging sixties and outlasted 25 prime ministers.

Olive, pictured one Christmas, is 107 on April 3

Next month, she is set to celebrate her 107th birthday at the care home in a joint celebration for Easter.

"Staff, family and all the residents and their families will be helping her celebrate this amazing age," said the care home.

Staff added that Olive was "an amazing lady" who was "very bright and completely with it and is looking forward to her birthday!"