Shropshire rugby club installs smart rainwater system to cut costs and reduce flood risk

Newport Rugby Club has installed a new smart rainwater harvesting system as part of a drive to reduce water use, lower costs and help ease pressure on local drainage during heavy rain.

The club has taken delivery of a 25,000‑litre digitally controlled holding tank, alongside smaller tanks fitted to every downpipe around its buildings.

The system captures rainwater from the roof and stores it safely on site, reducing the amount of water entering drains during storms.

Newport Rugby Club has installed a new smart rainwater system to cut mains water use and ease pressure on local drains during heavy rain. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

When severe weather is forecast, the tanks can be remotely managed to ensure there is capacity to take in more water, helping to reduce the risk of flooding in the surrounding area.

As well as supporting local flood resilience, the stored water can be reused across the club’s grounds, cutting reliance on mains supply.

A club spokesperson said the investment would help the grounds team manage resources more sustainably.

“Investing in smart water butts means the club can harness natural resources to support our grounds maintenance team, protect the pitches during the summer dry spells, and manage our water use more responsibly,” they said.

Newport Rugby Club has installed a new smart rainwater system to cut mains water use and ease pressure on local drains during heavy rain. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

The installation has been funded through the River Severn Partnership Advanced Wireless Innovation Region (RSPAWIR) programme, which is trialling smart, wireless‑enabled technology to tackle challenges such as flooding and water management across the Severn catchment.

Matt Smith, programme manager for RSPAWIR, said the project showed how advanced wireless systems could be used in everyday settings.

“Installing smart water tanks at a community rugby club like Newport demonstrates how practical, affordable solutions can help manage rainwater better, reduce flood risk and benefit people and places downstream,” he said.

“It’s exactly the kind of real‑world testing that helps us understand what works and how it could be scaled up.”

RSPAWIR, managed by Shropshire Council and funded by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, is one of 10 UK Innovation Regions.

The programme focuses on accelerating the use of wireless‑enabled technologies across water management, agri‑tech and public services within the River Severn catchment.