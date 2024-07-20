Watch as Exotic Zoo owner tells us why you should visit new attraction

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Exotic Zoo in the heart of Telford Town Park has opened its British Wildlife Conservation Woodland Walk just in time for the long school summer holidays.

Scott Adams, of Exotic Zoo, said his team had worked to a deadline to bring the new zone to life in time for the school summer holidays.

"We're super excited for the start of the summer holidays to be opening a brand new zone at the zoo and it is a British Wildlife Conservation Woodland Walk which is something that we are really passionate about."

Councillor Eileen Callear (Deputy Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin 24-25) opens the brand new Woodland Walk at Exotic Zoo with owner Scott Adams..

He added that zoos "tend to be excited about conservation of animals in far away places like rainforests."

But this latest feature at the family favourite and award winning small zoo that has topped TripAdvisor for many years is putting the spotlight on us here in the UK.

Scott added that the UK is one of the most wildlife depleted countries in the world.

"We wanted to to educate people about what is going on right here in our own country," he said.

Being a woodland walk there is a focus on trees as well and the fauna.

Councillor Eileen Callear, the deputy mayor of Telford & Wrekin, said the attraction in the heart of Telford Town Park is a "fantastic place for people to come and explore."

She added that the work the zoo is doing is putting Telford on the map.

As well as the woodland walk there is also a Natural History and Dino Museum, a Jungle Cafe with themed indoor seating as well as loads of themed outdoor seating.

The attraction says promotes itself as working hard to mix a passion for educating people with an immersive experience to engage and excite people about our amazing planet and the animals that call it their home.

It is open seven days a week from 11am to 4pm.