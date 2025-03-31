Meet two of the world's smallest lemurs who have arrived at Telford zoo

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Common Mouse Lemurs, Millie and Mort, have travelled from Northumberland County Zoo and Cotswold Wildlife Park to make Hoo Zoo in Telford their new home.

Common Mouse Lemurs, native to Madagascar, are currently classified as "near threatened" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

A pair of the world’s smallest lemurs have arrived at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World in Telford.

The small primates face significant challenges in the wild primarily due to habitat loss resulting from deforestation, agricultural expansion, and illegal logging.

Their numbers in the wild are further threatened by smuggling for the illegal pet trade.

It is hoped that the new arrivals at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World will breed as part of efforts to manage the captive population of the species.

The introduction of the Mouse Lemurs is a part of Hoo Zoo's commitment to species conservation and education.

Guests to the zoo will find Millie and Mort in the newly themed Madagascar area, alongside habitats for Coch's geckos and Standing's Geckos which would usually share the habitats occupied by Mouse Lemurs in the wild.

Mouse Lemurs are nocturnal, and the zoo has designed the custom-built twilight habitat to allow guests to catch a glimpse of Millie and Mort during standard visiting hours.

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World Director, Will Dorrell, expressed his excitement at the new arrivals, saying: "We are thrilled to welcome Millie and Mort to Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World.

"These remarkable lemurs will serve as ambassadors for Madagascar's wildlife and we hope that their new habitat here at the zoo will enable us to educate people about the challenges that the species face in the wild.

"The twilight habitat allows guests to see the Mouse Lemurs during our normal day time operating hours, with the enclosure mimicking daylight conditions during the evening when the zoo is closed.”