Telford's Exotic Zoo to welcome mums for free on Mother's Day after 'baby boom' - with more new-borns on the way

It has been a restless week for keepers at the zoo in central Telford due to the birth of some Patagonian mara and dwarf mongoose.

New tortoise, snake, and lizard eggs are also expected to hatch soon while the zoo expects some baby goats to be born and out and about in time for Mother's Day (March 30).

Exotic Zoo is offering free entry to all mums on Mothers Day. Pictured is Julie Doughty

For the first time ever, mums from Shropshire and beyond can visit the award-winning zoo for free - admission charges will remain for other visitors.

Visitors can enjoy talks by zookeepers, meet and learn about animals, explore the natural history and dino museum, and much more.

The zoo's managing director Scott Adams is looking forward to showing visitors their new-borns.

The zoo is expecting some baby goats to be born in time for Mother's Day. Pictured is Mel Garton

"Because we are coming into spring, now is a mental time for us as everything starts to have babies," he said. "We have had some Patagonian mara born, on Thursday we had some dwarf mongoose born and we have also had some tortoise eggs, snake eggs and lizards eggs.

"We have had a baby boom at the zoo, and we love our mums so thought we could do a 'mums come for free' to celebrate Mother's Day and the babies being born at the zoo. It is the most exciting time at the zoo.

Exotic Zoo is offering free entry to all mums this Mother's Day

"I am pretty certain that by the weekend there will be baby goats out and about for people to see. It is such a super exciting week for us and has happened at a great time around Mother's Day."

The zoo has recently launched a free 'young explorer club' for children. Kids can earn badges by taking part in quizzes and various events during their visit to the zoo.

The fun-filled activities are included in ticket prices.

