Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery officially launches new family-friendly café

Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery has been without a full café offering since Stop. Café withdrew from the site last year.

But for the last couple of months, the site has been getting a facelift and the new and improved Museum Café officially launched on Friday evening (July 18).

Cafe staff members Orla McCormack and Suzanne Bovington

The café has welcomed new head chef Wayne Page.

Wayne recently relocated to Shrewsbury from London, where he cooked for several large-scale corporate events - serving up delicious food for Microsoft, Google, The FCA and the Houses of Parliament.

Recently improved, The Museum Café

For the Shrewsbury site, Wayne has designed three new menus, including an all-day brunch menu, a lunch menu and a children's menu.

The Museum Café has also had a refurbishment, which bosses say has been created to "enhance the museum experience", featuring a new gallery wall with original artwork and objects from the museum’s collection.

Brian Jones, Matt Statham and Craig Lewis enjoy a cuppa at The Museum Café in Shrewsbury

A spokesperson for the museum said: "The Museum Café offers a contemporary and welcoming space where visitors can relax, recharge and connect.

"The menu draws inspiration from the museum’s diverse collection, offering a creative take on locally sourced favourites.

The Museum Café at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery

"Whether you're stopping in for a coffee, a light lunch or something sweet, the café has something for everyone."