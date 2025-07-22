Shakespeare’s ‘As You Like it’ will be performed at a Powys venue in August

Sun and Moon Theatre will be on the stage at the Willow Globe in Llanwrthwl on Saturday, August 9 at 7pm and Sunday August 10 at 3pm.

Within the confines of the corporate, tech-obsessed world of the Court, the present is grinding, life is passing by and the future feels bleak.

But when Rosalind is abruptly dismissed by her uncle, rather than despair, she and her cousin, Celia seize the opportunity for a fresh start, assuming new identities and embracing the liberty and joy of the Forest of Arden.

Those who venture to the Forest find rejuvenation in this bohemian world, free of the hardships of their former lives. They experience love, transformation and the delight of empowerment, switching off, and 'wasting' time.

Fuelled by live music, sharp wit and the giddiness of falling in love, this jubilant ensemble production of As You Like It serves as a reminder to do what you love and remember how to live!

It is suitable for all ages, go along to for Sun & Moon Theatre's take on Shakespeare's most uplifting comedy, performed creatively and joyously by a tight-knit ensemble of five actors.

Performance time is 120 minutes including interval

Tickets are £14 for adults, £7 for under 16’s and £35 for a family of two adults and two children.

This show is supported by Arts Council Wales Night Out scheme and a bar, tea and cake will be available

To book a ticket visit www.shakespearelink.org.uk, email info@shakespearelink.org.uk or ring 01597 811487.