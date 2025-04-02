Drayton Manor launches ticket deal – thrill-packed day out for two for under £30

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Families in the West Midlands can now enjoy a full day out at Drayton Manor Resort for less, thanks to a new Wowcher deal offering two entry tickets for just £29.50 – a 46 percent saving off the usual price of £55.

The offer includes access to the entire park, from Thomas Land and the 15-acre zoo to thrill rides and the brand-new Gold Rush family coaster. With limited valid dates in May and June, it’s a great early summer treat for families, friends or couples looking for something different to do outdoors.

Entry for two people – now only £29.50: Click here to grab the offer while availability lasts.

Located just outside Tamworth, Drayton Manor has over 50 attractions and is home to Europe’s only Thomas Land. The new-for-2025 Gold Rush ride offers a twisting, family-friendly thrill with a height restriction of just 1m, making it suitable for most children and adults alike.

This year marks the park’s 75th anniversary, with extra celebrations throughout the season including monthly fireworks shows, a museum exhibition of the park’s history and themed live entertainment every weekend.

Highlights include:

Thomas Land with 25 themed rides and character meet-and-greet

Frontier Falls and the Gold Rush family coaster

A 15-acre zoo with more than 500 animals, including red pandas, big cats and capybaras

Weekend live music and decade-themed events throughout 2025

Monthly fireworks displays starting 5 April

If you haven’t used Wowcher before, here’s how to redeem your offer in four quick steps:

Purchase the deal on the Wowcher website Receive a unique voucher code via email Redeem the code directly with the attraction (Drayton Manor) through their booking link Enjoy your visit on the selected valid dates

It works like a regular ticket purchase – just with a better price.

This offer is valid on May 9, 12, 16, 19 and June 4, 5, 6, 9, 11, 12, 13.

The park is located near Tamworth, easily accessible by car or public transport from across the West Midlands.

You can also buy multiple vouchers for larger group outings, making this a cost-effective choice for extended families or group celebrations.