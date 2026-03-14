MySweetSmile has dropped the price of its Pro Teeth Whitening Kit by 50% in the Spring sale

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If you’d like to smile with more confidence this spring/summer, then now’s the time to give home whitening a go as the MySweetSmile Pro Teeth Whitening Kit is half in the brand’s Spring sale.

Included in the MySweetSmile Pro Teeth Whitening Kit is both whitening powder and strips, which have been designed to work together to lift surface stains from coffee, tea and smoking and reverse deep yellowing from within the enamel.

The MySweetSmile Pro Teeth Whitening Kit, which has been approved by dentists, is now on sale for £34.49 (was £72.97). This 50% discounted price is available exclusively directly on the MySweetSmile and is not available via any other retailer.

This deal makes it the perfect time to reset your smile for the new 2026 spring/summer season, as this MySweetSmile Pro Teeth Whitening Kit is now at the lowest price of the year so far.

MySweetSmile has cut the price of its Pro Teeth Whitening Kit by 50% in its Spring 2026 sale - the lowest price so far this year.

It’s quick and simple to refresh your appearance with the MySweetSmile Pro Teeth Whitening Kit as it’s been created to take just minutes to carry out. First, you dip your damp toothbrush in the powder and brush your teeth for the usual two minutes, then you put the strips on your top and bottom teeth and wait for 30 minutes.

If this routine is carried out daily, MySweetSmile promise that you’ll get a complete smile reset in just one week. But results will vary from person-to-person.

But, oif this sounds good to you and you’d like to improve your smile in the comfort of your own home, then it’s definitely worth giving the MySweetSmile Pro Teeth Whitening Kit a go - and the Spring sale provides the ideal opportunity.

The MySweetSmile sale runs until Monday (March 16) at 11.59pm, so you’ve got a limited amount of time to take advantage of this offer. The MySweetSmile Pro Teeth Whitening Kit is just one of the products available. The sale is available sitewide, so visit the MySweetSmile website to browse the full range.

* Please note that delivery charges may apply.