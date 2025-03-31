Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust hosts afternoon tea to raise funds for accessible vehicles at Blists Hill Victorian Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Blists Hill Victorian Town, a recreation of a working-class town on the East Shropshire Coalfields in 1900, is spread across different levels, with a steep incline between the upper part of the town, home to bustling Victorian shops and trade workshops, and the lower part of the town, home to an ironworks, mine, Victorian homes and more.

The trust that runs the museum, a heritage conservation and education charity, would like to introduce all-terrain mobility scooters and a large accessible vehicle to help visitors with mobility challenges navigate between the two levels of the site. Funds raised from the ‘Afternoon Tea Through Time’ event on 5 June will help fund the vehicles.

At the event, hosted in Coalbrookdale where the trust is based, guests will enjoy a delicious afternoon tea of freshly made sandwiches accompanied by delicate cakes, and, of course, freshly baked scones with clotted cream. Guests will also receive a welcome glass of prosecco, kindly sponsored by Tanners.

They will also be able to view an exclusive display of original and replica garments from the trust’s costume collection representing the 1840s and 1850s, when afternoon tea first developed in Britain. Head of Interpretation (maternity cover) Kyla Hislop will deliver a special fashion-themed talk for guests about how Victorians accessorised their outfits, and guests will have the opportunity to try on replica costumes and hats, including corsets, crinolines, bonnets and bustles, the perfect opportunity for a photograph.

Gayle Kelly, Head of Development at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said: “This will be our second afternoon tea event to raise funds towards the charity’s work. Funding mobility vehicles at Blists Hill Victorian Town is particularly important to the trust as we know they will make a huge difference to the experience of visitors with mobility issues who can struggle to get between different parts of the site. Funding these vehicles is a significant step forward in our work to make our museums more accessible for all.”

Kyla Hislop, Head of Interpretation (maternity cover) at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said: “Afternoon Tea was an important part of Victorian social life and even influenced fashions of the time. Relaxed styles of day dresses called ‘tea gowns’ became popular as women wanted more comfortable garments to wear within the house whilst entertaining friends. We’re looking forward to displaying some original costume from our collections and giving people the opportunity to try on some of the items Victorians would have worn.”

The trust, a heritage conservation and education charity, relies on donations to help it carry out its vital work. Each day it costs the trust £15,000 to run its 10 museums. This includes conserving and restoring its collections and delivering its education and learning programmes.

Pre-booking on the Trust’s website ironbridge.org.uk is essential.

‘Afternoon Tea Through Time’, Thursday 5 June, 12.30-4pm in the Covered Bays in Coalbrookdale. Tickets cost £35. All proceeds will go towards funding mobility vehicles at Blists Hill Victorian Town.