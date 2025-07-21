Former radio presenter Eric urges men to get checked out for prostate cancer at event in Ludlow

Eric,. who presented Radio Shropshire's breakfast show for more than 26 years, is now patron of Shropshire Prostate Cancer Support Group.

He is urging men aged 40 and over to attend a prostate cancer screening event at Ludlow Golf Club on Saturday (July 26) from 2pm to 5pm.

Eric said prostate cancer was the most common form of the disease for men, and said early detection, through a simple blood test, could dramatically improve treatment outcomes and save lives.

He said one in eight men would be affected by the disease at some stage in their lives, with the risk increasing significantly after the age of 40.

There are no symptoms during the early stages, when there is the best chance of it being treated successfully.

There is a £15 charge for the blood test, which will be carried out in a confidential setting, with the results shared privately after analysis.