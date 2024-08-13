Pensioner denies sexual assaults against children spanning over 35 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Hugh Hughes of Lion Lane, Clee Hill in Ludlow pleaded not guilty to 20 charges related to the sexual abuse of young girls when he appeared before Recorder Ben Williams at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday.

The court heard the charges involved at least four victims and dated back as far as 1987 with the most recent charges relating to offences allegedly committed as recently as 2021.

The charges include multiple counts of sexual assault on girls as young as six as well as assault by penetration on girls aged under 13, sexual assaults on a children under 13, and multiple indecent assaults on girls under the age of 13.

Hughes, who pleaded not guilty to all 20 counts, is set to stand trial in March next year.