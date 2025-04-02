'However tough it is, he’s been through tougher things': Ludlow man takes on marathon for brother after cancer diagnosis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jed Norgrove is hoping to raise £2000 through the marathon on Sunday, April 27 for Teenage Cancer Trust, the charity that supported his younger brother Owen through cancer treatment after he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma aged just 16.

The diagnosis came last year - and 21-year-old Jed said he was “shocked” by it.

Pictured left to right, Jed and Owen.

Jed said: “I was shocked when Owen was diagnosed with cancer.

“It took a while for it to sink in as I was in denial to start with.

“He was only 16, he was really fit and enjoyed rugby and other sports. I always thought it was older people who got cancer.

“It’s not fair for anyone to get cancer, but I thought: ‘He’s my little brother. How is this fair?’”

Jed added: “Watching him have chemo for the first time was a big eye-opener. He was hooked up to the machines and it really hit me.

“I watched him go through all of the changes like losing his hair, but he was really strong and didn’t complain at all. We all shaved our hair to show our support for him.”

Owen was treated at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in an adult ward. Mum Hayley said the whole team that treated him were "amazing" and made the "whole process as fun as it could be".

However, Owen said that the extra support he received from his Teenage Cancer Trust Outreach Nurse Becky, who is specially trained to work with young patients, was essential.

Owen said: “Becky has been a great support. Without her, I wouldn’t have had anyone to ask questions about my treatment or the side effects of chemotherapy.

“She would come to see me to have a chat and ask how I was doing. If I had any problems, she’d go through it with the doctor for me, so I didn’t have to. She also reassured me when I had worries. Everything she did was amazing.”

Teenage Cancer Trust understands that being treated for cancer at a young age around people decades older can feel like an isolating experience.

Therefore, the charity organises social events for young people affected by cancer in the region with aims that they can meet with others in similar situations.

Owen said: “Becky put me in contact with other people with Hodgkin lymphoma. It helped to talk about the side effects and what I was going through.

“Some of them were a bit further on with their treatment, so they could tell me what may be coming.

“They have been through the same thing as me and so they know what to expect and they understand me.

“Becky organised a social event in a café and we had food and drinks. It helped to meet people face-to-face and have a chat. She is organising another social event soon.

“If anyone is worried about going to a social event with Teenage Cancer Trust, I would say that it helps a lot and don’t be nervous to go and learn new things.”

Jed added: “Owen had six months of treatment, and it was tough for him, but he was so strong and kept going. Becky was there to offer him support and it was invaluable for him and for my parents. Whether that was chasing appointments, or just being someone to talk to, Becky was always there.

“She was at the hospital a lot for him, but if she wasn’t then Owen could just text her or phone her to get help when he wasn’t feeling great.

“He was so relieved when he heard that he had the all-clear and it was unbelievable news for all of us. Becky continues to support Owen now and is there if he needs her.”

The marathon is how Jed is showing his thanks for everything the team at Teenage Cancer Trust has done for Owen and his family.

Jed explained: “After all of the support that Teenage Cancer Trust gave Owen, I thought it was the least I could do to raise money for the charity.

“While I’m running the event I will think back to when Owen was first on treatment and think about the tough times that he has been through.

“However tough the marathon is, he’s been through tougher things. I’m looking forward to seeing Owen at the finish line and it will be a nice way to celebrate how far he has come.”

All of the family will be at the finish to watch and cheer Jed over the finish line. Find out more information and how to sponsor Jed via the official website.