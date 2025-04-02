Plan to remove bank’s signage and ATM in Ludlow following closure announcement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lloyds Bank announced it will be shutting its branch in Broad Street on May 25 – meaning that only bank in the town will be NatWest.

Lloyds Bank Ludlow. Picture: Google

Now ahead of the closure, the firm has proposed to remove the signs and two ATM machines to ‘restore the building to its original aesthetic’.

“The removal of the signage and the ATM is crucial to reinstating the building’s historical integrity and appearance,” said Kieron Gardiner, of Leigh DB.

“The work will be conducted with minimal disruption to the surrounding area.

“Access for the removal and restoration will be managed to ensure safety and efficiency, with a keen focus on preserving the building’s structural and aesthetic integrity.

“Once the ATM is removed from the building, the area will be reinstated with matching stonework and a new coping stone to tie in with the exiting to produce a seamless finish that matches the existing building.”

Mr Gardiner added that the building ‘stands as a testament to the architectural and financial history of the area’.

“It epitomises the style and design prevalent in the area,” he said.

“Over the years, it has not only served the banking needs of the community but also emerged as a landmark, symbolizing the economic growth and urban development of the region.”

He said that the proposal ‘has been carefully considered in the context of heritage preservation’.

“These modern additions, while functional in their time, detract from the building’s historical authenticity and architectural integrity,” said Mr Gardiner.

“Their removal will not only reinstate the building’s original façade but also enhance its historical narrative.”