Meet the Strictly dancer taking steps to heat things up at Ludlow Food Festival

Italian Vito is also a keen chef and is also set to make an appearance on Celebrity MasterChef this summer.

Now the organisers of the Ludlow Food Festival have announced that Vito will be coming hot foot to the big event in September. And they cannot wait.

Jess Parker, the festival operations lead said: "We’re thrilled to be welcoming Vito and his Italian flair to our exciting line-up.

Ludlow Castle is the site of the Ludlow Food Festival

"This year is set to be very special as we celebrate the 30th edition of the ‘original’ food and drink festival.

"Our line-up is looking amazing and we are really looking forward to welcoming everyone, from chefs to volunteers and exhibitors to visitors – I certainly am very excited.”

He will be making a special appearance on the Outer Bailey Stage at Ludlow Food Festival on Saturday, September 14.

Born in Eboli, Italy, Vito grew up on a family farm, instilling in him a deep appreciation for quality produce and Italian cuisine.

In 2023 Vito, together with his celebrity dance partner, actress Ellie Leach, won the series and lifted the Glitterball Trophy.

Celebrated for his achievements on the dance floor, he is set to be on our screens again this summer showcasing his culinary skills on Celebrity MasterChef.

He joins an impressive roster of chefs, restaurateurs, food writers and producers at the iconic festival at Ludlow Castle on September 13 to 15.

This three-day ‘feastival’ highlights the Marches region's rich heritage of great food and drink, featuring carefully chosen and sustainably focused growers and producers.

Food and drink lovers can explore a broad range of exhibitors, stock up on ingredients and take inspiration from the industry experts.

Amongst the famous faces will be TV presenter and writer Kate Humble, who will be on the Outer Bailey Demonstration Stage on Saturday September 14.

The event is also hosting the inaugural British Fire Cooking Championships in association with Kadai Firebowls and Love Logs, which sees contestants tackle a series themed cooking challenges.

Throughout the festival there will be a jam-packed, diverse range of live cooking demonstrations, talks and tastings across three stages.

Also on the roaster roster are: Internationally acclaimed MasterChef The Professionals finalist Oliva Burt; Fire chef Genevieve Taylor of Bristol Fire School; Chef, author and regular presenter on ITV’s This Morning Marcus Bean; Saku Chandrasekara and Nicki Laceby of The Great British Bake Off; Sam Evans and Shana Guinn of Hangfire, and BBC One’s Sam and Shauna’s Big Cookout

Itamar and Sarit Packer - the talented duo behind Honey & Co are also listed to be there are Mike Warner of A Passion for Seafood; Burger aficionado Anthony Murphy ‘Murf’ from The Beefy Boys and Karan Gokani, co-founder and creative director of Hoppers London.

Liz Knight, celebrated forager and food writer; Ivan Tisdall-Downes of Native at Pensons and inspiring home-grown chef Harry Bullock of Evatt & Bullock Co are also there.

And it doesn't end there. The winner of the Best Food Book 2024 at the Guild of Food Writer's Awards, author podcaster and food historian Dr Neil Buttery is also featured as will The Flygerians – sisters Jess and Jo who are bringing the sweet taste of Nigeria to the streets of London

Michelin Star chef and restaurant consultant Shaun Hill; food writer and chef Claire Thomson (5 o’Clock Apron) and local Fire Chef Adam Markham, of Kadai Firebowls are also among the professionals.

Fans of Great British Bake Off are also in for a sweet treat with the return of Bake in Time - which brings fun interactive sessions with Great British Bake Off favourites including Sandy Docherty and local bakers.

There will be brand-new interactive activities for all members of the family with hands-on creative children’s workshops.

There will be plenty of opportunities for feasting with delicious food vendors throughout the weekend, street food, bar and live DJ on Friday evening, a Saturday evening Fire Feast, and a series of Slow Food Taste Workshops.