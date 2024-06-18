'Food, drink, fire' and a name that everyone knows at this year's Ludlow Food Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

This year's iconic food festival will be the 30th one and this year will play host to the British Fire Cooking Championships as well as a judging appearance by TV's Kate Humble.

TV presenter and writer Kate Humble, will be on the Outer Bailey Demonstration Stage on Saturday September 14, and judging the famous sausage trail entries.

The presenter's Escape to the Farm series returned to Channel 5 last month with its third series.

Kate Humble

She says: "I’m delighted to be taking part in the Ludlow Food Festival this year, and celebrating 30 delicious years of championing the best independent producers, retailers and cooks."

The food festival will start on Friday, September 13 and run across the weekend to the Sunday at Ludlow Castle. It is regarded as the nation's original food festival and is a vibrant three-day celebration highlights the Marches region's rich heritage of great food and drink, from quality growers and producers.

Organisers have released some tasty morsels of information and say there is more to come.

The event is key on Ludlow's calendar as well as sparking an idea that has taken hold across the country. It invites visitors to explore Ludlow's rich array of shops, restaurants, and pubs.

Ludlow Castle and marquees

Festival operations lead Jess Parker says: “We are really looking forward to the 30th edition of Ludlow Food Festival in September 2024.

"Preparations are well underway; we’ve got exciting aspects returning and new ones in the pipeline ready and waiting to be announced. It’s going to be one big celebration of food and drink!”

For this special year the Festival plays host to the British Fire Cooking Championships in association with Kadai Firebowls and Love Logs.

Ludlow Marches Food and Drink Logo

The fiery, live competition is running across the three days, and sees contestants battling it out in a series of themed cooking challenges on stage.

It culminates on Sunday September 15 with the final two contestants going head-to-head for place in prestigious World Fire Food Championships in Indianapolis and a range of fire cooking accessories.

Festival sponsor and competition organiser Love Logs says; “Love Logs and Kadai Firebowls are so excited to be hosting the first-ever British Live Fire Cooking Championship, we can’t wait to see what the contestants come up with.

Glorious food

"Ludlow Food Festival is the perfect venue with their awesome Fire Stage and focus on quality ingredients whilst also supporting local businesses.”

Visitors will also be able to watch a dynamic and varied range of live cookery demonstrations, talks and tastings across three stages from a range of top chefs,writers and producers.

Each stage has its own unique atmosphere, from the intimate Talks and Tastings in the Castle Gardens, to the demo kitchen of the Outer Bailey Demonstration Stage, and the immersive Fire Stage, bringing fun, fire and flavour to the Inner Bailey.

Highlights of the guest line-up so far include:

Internationally acclaimed MasterChef The Professionals finalist Oliva Burt

Olivia Burt

Fire chef Genevieve Taylor of Bristol Fire School

Itamar and Sarit Packer - the talented duo behind Honey & Co

Mike Warner of A Passion for Seafood

Mike Warner

Burger aficionado Anthony Murphy ‘Murf’ from The Beefy Boys

Karan Gokani, co-founder and creative director of Hoppers London

Sam Evans and Shana Guinn of Hangfire, and BBC One’s Sam and Shauna’s Big Cookout

Saku Chandrasekara and Nicki Laceby of The Great British Bake Off

Ivan Tisdall-Downes of Native at Pensons

Inspiring home-grown chef Harry Bullock of Evatt & Bullock Co.

Food historian Dr Neil Buttery

The Flygerians – sisters Jess and Jo who are bringing the sweet taste of Nigeria to the streets of London

Michelin Star chef and restaurant consultant Shaun Hill

Food writer and chef Claire Thomson (5 o’Clock Apron)

Local Fire Chef Adam Markham, of Kadai Firebowls

This year sees the return of the popular ‘Bake in Time’ a series of fun interactive sessions with Great British Bake Off favourites including Sandy Docherty, plus local bakers.

There will be plenty more opportunities to get hands-on with a range of activities including the famous sausage trail around the centre of Ludlow, plus a brand-new programme for children, curated by ReachOut Arts and local Slow Food Person of the Year – Steve Guy (AKA The Hungry Guy).

Slow Food Ludlow and Marches will be hosting a series of taste workshops in the Castle’s Beacon Rooms showcasing locally produced tasting plates. Booking details will be available on the Ludlow Food Festival website soon.

The Castle will once again come alive ‘after hours’ with a late-night street food, bar and DJ sets and a spectacular Fire Feast prepared by the chefs at the Festival.

Tickets for these events will be available on the Ludlow Food festival website later this summer.

Ludlow Marches Food & Drink also organises the popular Ludlow Magnalonga food walk on Sunday August 11.

This delicious ramble takes walkers on a guided eight-mile trail through the rolling Shropshire countryside, which also showcases locally produced food and drink. Now in its 21st year, this event is inspired by a tradition in Ludlow's twin town of San Pietro in Cariano, Italy.

To hear news about Ludlow Marches Food & Drink events this summer, including ticket releases for feasts, trails and workshops, sign up to the newsletter

Advance tickets for the Ludlow Food Festival can be found at the event website.