Plant fair returns to Whittington Castle this Friday

Martin Blow of Plant Hunters' Fairs said: "We are really excited to be returning to Whittington Castle with this free to enter plant fair. The event has been a big hit with plant lovers from near and far, all keen to pick up some plants just in time for the Easter weekend. There will be a great line up of nurseries who will come laden with flowering bulbs and shrubs to provide instant colour, but also lots of later flowering plants to get planted now for colour into the summer and beyond."

"Easter is a great time for getting out in the garden, digging over the soil and getting everything ready for a summer of bloom and fragrance. It’s also a great time to revamp your beds and borders casting a critical eye over everything, finding gaps and perhaps shifting out those plants that aren’t pulling their weight anymore. If you are new to gardening the stall holders are always happy to share their expertise to help you select the best plants for your own unique garden.”

Plant Hunters' Fair at Whittington Castle on Good Friday

The strikingly picturesque setting for the plant fair is against the backdrop of the romantic ruins that are steeped in much history, tales of bitter border warfare, romance and legend.

The plant fair runs from 10am-4pm on Friday, 18 April. Entry to the fair and grounds is free (normal on-site parking charges applies). Dogs on leads welcome. Refreshments are available. Please use (SY11 4DF for satnav.) For full details of nurseries attending please see planthuntersfairs.co.uk

