Vitor Pereira lifts lid on summer plans and Wolves' recruitment

The head coach has dragged Wolves out of a relegation battle with a number of impressive victories since he replaced Gary O'Neil in December.

He is expected to have money available to make signings this summer, but owners Fosun are also expected to maintain their self-sustaining business model and Pereira says making the right signings is more important than spending big money.

"I expect to go with Wolves to the next level, the next step," Pereira said.

"This is what I'm thinking about.

"We don't need a lot of money, we just need to make the right decisions and have a plan.

"My focus is on this team and trying to get the best results possible until the end of the season.