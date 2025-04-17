Shropshire Star
Albanian cannabis farmer busted with £62,000 grow in Telford house is told coming to UK illegally made him 'a target'

An Albanian cannabis farmer who was busted with more than 70 plants at a Telford house was told coming to the UK “without permission” made him a target.

By Nick Humphreys
Published

Rizan Oka, aged 27, has been jailed after police burst into a house in Steventon Road, Wellington on March 3 this year, discovering a “commercial scale” drugs set-up.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that most of the house had been set up for growing cannabis, with all 74 plants found in the loft.

A drugs expert estimated that if the plants grew to full maturity they would have yielded 6.2kg of cannabis, which would have been worth £62,000 if broken down into street deals.

Kevin Jones, prosecuting, added that there was “evidence of a previous harvest” in the form of 60 to 80 “stumps” or “root bulbs”, as well as a large amount of growing equipment.

Oka, of no fixed abode, was arrested and “made admissions” to police. 

