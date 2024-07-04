Two unoccupied static caravans go up in flames near Ludlow

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It is not known at this stage what caused the blaze at Huntingdon Lane, Ashford Carbonel but two fire appliances and an incident support unit were scrambled to deal with it.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service's control room took a call at 7.01pm and crews were sent from Ludlow to the scene.

A spokesperson said that two static caravans which were in the process of being dismantled were "fully destroyed" by fire.

Crews used a hosereel jet and a thermal camera to bring the incident under control.

The stop message was received within the hour at 7.54pm.