Law firm shows support for Birmingham’s Pride Parade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 10-strong team from city centre firm mfg Solicitors, joined colleagues from the Birmingham Law Society and No5 Chambers for the showpiece parade which saw thousands walking from Centenary Square to the LGBTQ+ village in Hurst Street.

Emma Chater, partner and lead for the Diversity and Inclusion Committee at mfg Solicitors said: “Once again this year’s parade was a powerful celebration of the LGBTQ+ community across Birmingham and the wider region.

Birmingham Pride

“We have an active Diversity and Inclusion Committee here at mfg Solicitors, and a big part of that involves ensuring those who self-identify as being part of the LGBTQ+ community in the firm have their voices heard.

“We also have close links with the wider LGBTQ+ sub-committee at the Birmingham Law Society who are having such a positive impact across Birmingham’s legal sector, so to join other members, and also barristers from No5 Chambers, was an opportunity to celebrate diversity. There was fun, joy and laughter across the whole parade from start to finish.”

Aside from its office in the city’s Colmore Business District, mfg Solicitors also has offices in Kidderminster, Worcester, Bromsgrove, Ludlow and Telford.