New community orchard set for South Shropshire town
A community in South Shropshire could soon be getting a new orchard.
Ludlow Town Council has launched a public consultation that is running until Tuesday June 17 to gather opinions on the creation of a community orchard on open amenity space in Weyman Road.
The initiative, developed in partnership with Incredibe Edible Ludlow 21, aims to transform the green space into a vibrant orchard that not only boosts local biodiversity, but also offers a peaceful, nature-filled walkway for residents and visitors to enjoy.