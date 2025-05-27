New community orchard set for South Shropshire town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ludlow Town Council has launched a public consultation that is running until Tuesday June 17 to gather opinions on the creation of a community orchard on open amenity space in Weyman Road.

The initiative, developed in partnership with Incredibe Edible Ludlow 21, aims to transform the green space into a vibrant orchard that not only boosts local biodiversity, but also offers a peaceful, nature-filled walkway for residents and visitors to enjoy.