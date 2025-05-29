Vroom vroom! First campers roll into town ahead of popular Shrewsbury Vanlife festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Vanlife Shrewsbury 2025 takes place at the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury from Friday, May 30 to Sunday, June 1.

It is one of the most popular camper van festivals in the country.

Many campers started arriving on Thursday and more will gradually arrive over the weekend, a move organisers put in place to try and mitigate traffic, which is often notoriously problematic when major events take place at the showground.

The first camper vans have started arriving at the West Mid Showground for the Vanlife Shrewsbury festival

Visitors to the event will see hundreds of campers of all shapes and sizes, with owners who are keen to share the stories of how they built them, what it’s like to live in them and where they’ve been on their “vanlife” adventures.

“There is so much to see at Vanlife Festival,” a spokesman said.

“We have 100’s of inspirational display vehicles and tasty street food. We have spectacular events for all ages, live music, guest speakers and lots more.”

“Vanlife” soared in popularity during the Covid pandemic when it was more difficult for Brits to holiday abroad, and many have even taken to living in their vans now to avoid expensive rents, mortgages and bills during the cost of living crisis.

There is a whole genre on YouTube of Vanlifers showing the campers they have built and their alternative lifestyle.

Camping tickets to this weekend’s festival are all sold out, but day tickets are available on Saturday for £20 and Sunday for £10.

To book and discover the full event programme, which includes music, clown shows, cooking demonstrations and much more, visit thevanlifefestival.co.uk/