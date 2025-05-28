Driver taken to hospital after two cars collide at roundabout in Ludlow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at around 1.40pm on Wednesday (May 28) reporting a collision at the roundabout where the A49 meets Henley Road and the A4117 on Ludlow's northeast edge.

One fire crew was sent from Craven Arms Fire Station to the scene. Road ambulance crews also attended the incident.

Emergency services have attended a collision at the roundabout where the A49 meets Henley Road and the A4117 on Ludlow's northeast edge. Picture: Google

Reports from the fire service said two cars had been involved in a collision.

Firefighters made the vehicles "electrically safe".

Drivers of the cars were assessed by paramedics at the scene. A man was also taken to hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a two-car road traffic collision at the junction of Henley Road and the A49 in Ludlow at 1.32pm this afternoon.

"One ambulance responded to the scene and assessed a man and a woman, the drivers of each car. The woman sustained minor injuries and was discharged on scene. The man was conveyed to Hereford County Hospital as a precaution."

The incident was under control by 2.21pm.