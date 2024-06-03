Pedestrian taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car in Ludlow

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Mill Street in Ludlow at 1.09pm on Sunday.

A Midlands Air Ambulance helicopter attended alongside paramedics from Cosford, and upon arrival, discovered a woman who had been involved in a collision with a car.

An ambulance service spokesperson said the pedestrian was treated for serious injuries - not believed to be life-threatening - before being taken to Hereford County Hospital by land ambulance.