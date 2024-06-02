Air ambulance sent to Ludlow incident where woman was seen lying in the road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident happened in Mill Street shortly after 1pm, and the air ambulance landed at nearby Ludlow Castle.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that a casualty was helped free from a vehicle by firefighters.

One witness saw a woman lying in the road and said the incident was "not a crash".

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 1.13pm on Sunday, June 2, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Ludlow.

"One casualty assisted from vehicle and in the care of the ambulance service."

Two fire engines including the rescue tender were sent to the scene from Ludlow. An operations officer was also in attendance.

It is understood that the air ambulance was not used to transport any patients.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for a comment.