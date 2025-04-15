Police investigate after cooking oil stolen in Ludlow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Member of the town's Safer Neighbourhood Team, Beth Francis has reported the theft that occurred between 12.30pm and 1.30pm last Thursday (April 10).

The cooking oil was stolen from a property on Foldgate Lane in Ludlow.

Police are week to hear from anyone who may have information relating to the theft.

A post on the West Mercia Police Neighbourhood Matters page said: "The theft occurred between 12.30pm and 1.30pm on April 10 when the oil was removed from the oil store without consent.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.

"If you have information this please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting crime reference 22/31727/25."