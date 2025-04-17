Man who threatened to 'cut up' two people and their children in row over money gets 'chance to learn'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Darrell Slinger of Llandrindod Wells admitted threatening the couple last August and days later told police he was not scared of their tasers and wanted to fight them.

When he was arrested at the Metropole Hotel a few days later he escaped as he was being taken into custody, went on the run and was found a few days later in Ammanford.

A few months later on December 24, the 23-year-old of Lant Avenue assaulted an emergency worker and resisted arrest while being the subject of a suspended sentence order imposed last year for assaulting four police officers. The order was for 30 weeks suspended for 18 months and it was imposed by Swansea Crown Court for spitting at, kicking and biting officers on arrest.

Slinger appeared at Cardiff Crown Court via a video link from Swansea prison on Friday when Her Honour Judge Lucy Crowther delivered his sentence.

Slinger had previously admitted escaping from lawful custody in Llandrindod Wells on August 28, 2024 and sending malicious messages on August 22, 2024.

Prosecuting previously, Georgia Donohue said Daniel and Sam Musgrove were at home on August 22 when they received a video call from a female they knew at 11.15pm.

“She, the defendant’s partner, was upset and then the defendant came to the camera shouting ‘where’s my money’ and swearing.

“He said 'I am going to come over to your home and cut up you and your children. I know where you live'. The couple genuinely feared for their safety. They reported it to the police.