Black Country Ales lodges plans to refurbish Ludlow's historic Unicorn Inn
Plans for the refurbishment of a south Shropshire pub have been lodged with Shropshire Council.
The Grade II listed Unicorn Inn closed in 2023 and was put up for sale with a price tag of £350,000, but the price was slashed by £55k the following year after the property remained unsold.
In January the building was purchased by Black Country Ales, who immediately announced plans for a "minor refurbishment", which the firm said would focus on "restoring its original features to create a welcoming space for real ale enthusiasts".
The scheme lodged with Shropshire Council this week by the Kingswinford-based pub firm includes a number of internal alterations and refurbishments to create access for disabled customers, and improvements to the pub's toilet accommodation.