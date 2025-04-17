Black Country Ales lodges plans to refurbish Ludlow's historic Unicorn Inn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Grade II listed Unicorn Inn closed in 2023 and was put up for sale with a price tag of £350,000, but the price was slashed by £55k the following year after the property remained unsold.

In January the building was purchased by Black Country Ales, who immediately announced plans for a "minor refurbishment", which the firm said would focus on "restoring its original features to create a welcoming space for real ale enthusiasts".

The Unicorn Inn, Corve Street, Ludlow (Google)

The scheme lodged with Shropshire Council this week by the Kingswinford-based pub firm includes a number of internal alterations and refurbishments to create access for disabled customers, and improvements to the pub's toilet accommodation.