When Ludlow's lorry-damaged youth centre is set to re-open

Ludlow Youth Centre, off Lower Galdeford, suffered major damage when it was hit by a lorry on April 28 last year.

The building has been closed since.

Ludlow Councillor Andy Boddington has been pressing for the site to be re-opened, and has now confirmed the building will be handed back to Shropshire Council after repairs in July.

The youth centre was damaged when it was hit by a lorry

He said: "Ludlow Youth Centre was put out of action [...] on April 28, 2025.

"Services were decanted elsewhere in the town, including to Helena Lane. Since then, it has been a struggle to get the centre back open.

The damaged youth centre. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

"The good news is that it is anticipated Ludlow Youth Centre will reopen in July and be handed back to the Ludlow and Area Partnership (LACP) for community support and youth services."

Erica Garner of the LACP said: "Ludlow and Area Partnership are delighted that we will be returning to the youth centre in the summer.

"We will work closely with Shropshire Council to develop the centre into a vibrant community and family hub.

"The centre will provide a wide range of services and support including a support group for families with children with autism/ADHD, bereavement support, drop-in sessions for mental health, a women's health hub and much more."

Councillor Boddington added: "The welcome news of reopening comes after I raised the matter in a question to Shropshire Council’s cabinet last week.

"I do think the youth centre could have been brought back into use more quickly by sealing off the damaged area but that was blocked by council officers."