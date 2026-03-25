MP meets with Royal Mail bosses over Shropshire's persistent missed deliveries

Stuart Anderson MP met with Royal Mail bosses in Ludlow after more residents contacted him with reports of delayed mail and parcels being prioritised over letters.

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The MP's meeting follows a Westminster Hall Debate in February, arranged by Mr Anderson, where consumer advocate Citizens Advice found it failed to deliver letters and cards on time to about 16 million people over the Christmas period. It comes as Nearly 220 million letters will be delivered late by Royal Mail this year, despite the price of a stamp rising to £1.80, the Business and Trade Committee warns.

The MP expressed the frustration of local residents who have seen persistent missed deliveries, particularly in the WV15 and WV16 postcodes around Highley and Bridgnorth.

Royal Mail bosses accepted that there was an increase in staff sickness and recruitment issues that had caused the delay. Stuart requested that he be kept updated on the progress of recruitment efforts and reiterated that the levels of postal delays in WV16 was not acceptable.

Mr Anderson at a Royal Mail office

In February, Royal Mail blamed the delays on stormy weather and too many sick workers. However, Royal Mail has not met its annual delivery targets since before the pandemic. Royal Mail was fined for the third time in October 2025. The £21 million fine is the third-biggest financial penalty Ofcom has issued to any company.

Mr Anderson said he is “greatly concerned” that the situation could worsen for residents in South Shropshire when delivery targets are relaxed.

Last year, media regulator Ofcom approved changes to the Universal Service Obligation (USO).

Royal Mail has been given the green light to scrap second class posts on Saturdays and change services to every other weekday. Royal Mail will also be required to deliver 90 per cent of First Class Mail within one working day instead of 93 per cent, and 95 per cent of Second Class mail within three days instead of 98.5%. Royal Mail is pushing for the urgent implementation of these changes and launched second-class letter changes across 35 delivery areas as part of a pilot.

However, Royal Mail has not yet expanded the changes to all 1,200 sites due to the failure to reach an agreement with the Communication Workers’ Union (CWU). Mr Anderson has sought assurances ahead of these changes, which Royal Mail says will ensure the company is “financially sustainable for the long term.”

He added that he wants to ensure residents get value for money as the cost of a first-class stamp will jump by 10p to £1.80 from 7th April 2026, while second-class stamps will rise by 4p to 91p.

Stuart Anderson MP said: “I am glad that Royal Mail bosses accepted my invitation to meet with me in Ludlow. During our meeting, I expressed concerns about the huge impact that missed delivery rounds and late letters has on rural communities like South Shropshire that rely on a reliable postal service to stay connected and well-informed.

"I expressed in particular the issues faced in around the WV15 and WV16 postcodes. The prompt delivery of correspondence like health appointments and benefit decisions is vital as Internet connection lags miles behind in rural areas like ours. Royal Mail has not met its delivery targets since before the pandemic. I am greatly concerned that the relaxation of these targets will worsen this situation.”