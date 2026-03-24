Countryside holiday park plans for Shropshire border refused - but not for reasons objectors raised

Last May, John Stinton of The Beech, Little Hereford, between Ludlow and Tenbury, sought outline permission for 12 holiday lodges, 32 static holiday caravans and 16 touring pitches plus a facilities hut, on an area currently used for farm auctions, sheep grazing and storage of touring caravans and motorhomes.

His proposal would “diversify further the traditional agricultural area providing wider economic support locally and basis for future employment”, and was accompanied by a landscape and visual appraisal, ecological impact assessment, flood risk assessment and transport statement.

Brimfield & Little Hereford Group Parish Council objected on the grounds that Haynall Lane “is a narrow rural road and is served by a locally known dangerous junction at Brimfield Cross”.

Floodwater accumulating at the bottom of the lane could also be “exacerbated” by the extra hardstanding, they warned.

Public objections from locals also flagged up highway safety, runoff and drainage, as well as impact on the landscape, wildlife, noise and light pollution.

The Beech, where the new holiday accommodation was to go (from Google Street View)

Herefordshire Council planning officer Ollie Jones considered these issues had been addressed, either by the applicant or by submissions from other consultees, such as the council’s highways officer who thought the impact on roads would be “comparable to the established use”.

But he singled out an issue what had not been properly addressed, namely the impact of the scheme on the nearby protected river Teme.

“In the absence of robust evidence on nutrient loading or efficacy of mitigation, the council is unable to conclude no adverse effect on site integrity,” he concluded.

A resubmitted application would need to be accompanied by “a nutrient loading assessment, evidence of treatment performance, quantification of surface‑water nutrient pathways, and a complete statutory biodiversity net gain metric”, he suggested.

But Mr Stinton agent, Ludlow-based John Needham, said the council had not given enough time for material to address these issues to be submitted before refusing the bid, and added he was considering a planning appeal and pursuit of costs against the council.