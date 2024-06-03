Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Grade II listed Unicorn Inn in Ludlow went up for sale in August last year with an asking price of £350,000.

Believed to date from the early seventeenth century, the listing shows the inn jam-packed with character features, including timber framing, exposed beamed ceilings, oak panelled walls and open fireplaces.

But nine months after coming to market, the former coaching house on Corve Street has been reduced by £55,000.

This historic building features a host of period features. Photo: Rightmove

The historic building features three character rooms. Photo: Rightmove

Now, for £295,000, someone could purchase the keys to this historic building, located about five minutes walk from the centre of the market town.

The inn includes a riverside terrace overlooking the River Corve, two dining areas off the main bar, an equipped catering kitchen, customer toilets and a beer cellar.

The beer garden overlooks the River Corve. Photo: Rightmove

Accommodation above the pub includes three good-sized letting rooms, converted from what was previously domestic accommodation.

The freehold property is advertised for sale through Sidney Phillips, and is available to view online at sidneyphillips.co.uk/business-detail/91532.