Legendary opportunity as Ludlow's listed 17th century Unicorn Inn hits the market

The Grade II Listed property is five minutes from the town centre. Photo: Rightmove

The storied Unicorn Inn in Ludlow is available to buy for just £350,000.

Believed to date from the early seventeenth century, the Unicorn Inn is full of character features, including timber framing, exposed beamed ceilings, oak panelled walls and open fireplaces.

Located about five minutes walk from the historic centre of the market town, the inn includes a riverside terrace overlooking the River Corve.

The main bar features a large open fireplace, timber bar servery, exposed stone walls and timber flooring.

The historic building features three character rooms. Photo: Rightmove

Downstairs also includes two dining areas off the main bar, an equipped catering kitchen, customer toilets and a beer cellar.

This historic building features a host of period features. Photo: Rightmove

Accommodation above the pub includes three good-sized letting rooms, converted from what was previously domestic accommodation.

The riverside beer garden provides picnic bench seating and a heated, covered smoking area.

The beer garden overlooks the River Corve. Photo: Rightmove

In a town known for its quality food and drink, The Unicorn could provide the perfect opportunity for aspirational pub owners to own a slice of history.