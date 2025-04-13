Images reveal extent of fire involving 2.5 hectares of South Shropshire forest land

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Yesterday (April 12), multiple fire crews were sent to Birchen Park near Cleobury Mortimer after reports of a fire in the open.

Specialist incident command and support units were mobilised as well as operations and safety officers.

Crews from Ludlow, Cleobury Mortimer and Telford battled the blaze for more than three hours.

Firefighters battled a large blaze at Birchen Park. Picture: Tweedale Fire Station.

Firefighters from West Midlands Fire Service and Hereford and Worcester Fire Service also attended the scene and provided assistance.

Latest reports from the fire service said the fire involved 2.5 hectares of pine trees, brash and gorse.

The incident support unit was in operation with a 'fogging unit' that produces high-pressure water in the form of a fine mist.

A drone checked for hotspots. Picture: Tweedale Fire Station.

Crews also used knapsacks and beaters to extinguish the fire.

A drone was used to check for hotspots and make sure the scene was safe.

A post by Tweedale Fire Station revealed the extent of the fire, and said: "At 12.05pm a specialist crew from Tweedale was mobilised to reports of a fire in the open. We were called upon to deploy our drone to support the incident.

Firefighters battled a large blaze at Birchen Park. Picture: Tweedale Fire Station.

"Our drone provided live aerial monitoring to help identify hotspots and ensure the safety of crews working on the ground.

"Four fire appliances, including the incident command unit and incident support unit, were mobilised from Cleobury Mortimer, Ludlow, and Telford Central.

"Also assistance from West Midlands fire service and Hereford and Worcester fire service was provided. Operations and Safety Officers were also in attendance.

The incident command unit. Picture: Tweedale Fire Station.

"The fire involved pine trees, brash, and gorse. Crews tackled the blaze using a fogging unit, knapsacks, and beaters. With hot and dry conditions continuing, we’re reminding everyone to stay wildfire aware."