'Utterly devastated and heartbroken' owners of Ludlow bakery announce permanent closure

Bread 2 Bake shut its doors in Foldgate Lane, Ludlow, for good on Monday (April 14).

In a heartfelt social media post, the bakery owners said they were “utterly devastated” to share the news of closure and thanked customers for their love and support over the last seven years.

They cited the ongoing cost of living crisis, which has increased rent, electricity and ingredients for the small business.

Bread2Bake in Ludlow has announced closure. Photo: Sid Lothian/Google

The Facebook post said: “This is the one where it all comes to an end.

“We are utterly devastated and heartbroken to have to share this news with you, but as of today Bread2bake had closed its doors.

“We would like to thank each and every customer from the bottom of our hearts for all your love and support you have shown us over the last 7 years - we simply wouldn’t have got to 7 years without you.

“But from the rise in rent, electricity, ingredient costs, wages, [national insurance contributions] coupled with the ongoing battle of having to repay for being successful we simply can’t carry on any longer.”

The owners also thanked their “amazing” staff who “worked so hard” to keep the business going over the last 12 months.

They added: “You guys have truly gone above and beyond. We are extremely grateful and proud of everyone of you!

"So it’s time to say goodbye and thank you for being part of Bread2bake family.

"You will never know how sorry we are that we have had to make this decision.

“From the bottom of our hearts THANK YOU!”

This is the latest closure in Ludlow, which has recently seen a spike in empty units in its high street. Last week, the Shropshire Star reported on the closure of the Oxfam Bookshop in Bull Ring amid planned redundancies across the company.