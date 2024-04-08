Vehicle comes to rest in field in late-night A49 crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The emergency services were called to the A49 between Woofferton and Ludlow at 11.14pm.

When Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service got to the scene, the crew from Ludlow Fire Station found a road traffic collision involving one small vehicle which had come to rest in field. They said no persons were trapped.

The fire crew sent its stop message at 11.37pm.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been asked for more information.