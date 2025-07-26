Huge Telford factory that once churned out seats for double-decker buses up for rent at £170k a year

The 20,000 square foot Rowan House factory in Hortonwood went up for rent this week for £170,000 per year.

For around 25 years the building was home to Telford bus seat manufacturer Rowan Telmac, which made seats for double-deckers at the site from 1987 until the firm fell into administration in November 2021.

Now, after a refurbishment, agent Halls Commercial said the site is ready for a new tenant and boasts "excellent regional and national transport links" which the agent said make it ideal for businesses requiring logistics and distribution facilities.

Rowan House in Telford

“Telford is a growing economic hub, with expanding infrastructure and a skilled workforce,” said James Evans, head of commercial property at Halls Commercial.

“Rowan House is designed to accommodate a variety of commercial uses, including the option for large scale industrial business and provides versatile opportunities in a prime commercial location.

“Hortonwood Industrial Estate has excellent regional and national transport links, making it ideal for businesses requiring logistics and distribution.”

Warehouse facilities at Rowan House in Hortonwood, Telford (Halls)

The main building, which extends to 9,116 sq ft with an additional 2,004 sq ft mezzanine, houses modern office accommodation, a trade counter and a warehouse and a mezzanine level, which adds storage space.

To the rear is a separate, detached 11,000 sq ft warehouse, accessed by three roller shutter doors, with an integrated, single-storey, office block and recently refurbished roof.

The buildings are complemented by a large, concrete service yard and dedicated car park for easy access.

Viewing is by appointment with Halls Commercial or with joint agent Andrew Dixon & Company.