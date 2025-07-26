Pre-season: Stoke 1 Wolves 1 - report

The opening stages of the game were relatively quiet, until new signing Fer Lopez almost lit up the fixture.

The attacker broke forward and the ball was eventually worked back to him on the edge of the box, but he curled just wide with his left foot.

Bosun Lawal of Stoke City is challenged by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde of Wolverhampton Wanderers

Moments later, Divin Mubama had a free header for Stoke but it was straight at goalkeeper Dan Bentley.

But the rest of the half was still remarkably quiet, until the hosts took a 44th minute lead.

A corner was not cleared by Wolves and a shot inside the box was flicked into the net by Bae Junho to put Stoke ahead.

Jorgen Strand Larsen of Wolverhampton Wanderers runs with the ball

There may have been a hint of offside in the goal, but it still stood as Wolves entered the half-time break losing 1-0.

As Wolves came out for the second half, one of two changes saw Hugo Bueno get his first pre-season minutes, replacing Andre, as Jean-Ricner Bellegarde moved into midfield.

Fer Lopez of Wolverhampton Wanderers runs with the ball

Vitor Pereira's side were more on the front foot as the second half got under way, but there was still a lack of action in front of goal.

H.Bueno did put in two good crosses, but Wolves were unable to attack them.

Vitor Pereira, Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers, interacts with his player Joergen Strand Larsen

The visitors finally put a nice passing move together when Joao Gomes played in Hwang Hee-chan and the forward was dragged back in the box, as referee Oliver Langford pointed to the spot.

Hwang stepped up to take it and had his spot-kick saved, but the attacker scored from the follow-up.

Jorgen Strand Larsen of Wolverhampton Wanderers runs with the ball

Wolves were far better after finding the back of the net and looked dangerous on the attack, largely due to their width down both flanks.

But they were unable to find a winner as the sides settled with a draw.

Wolves team:

Starting XI: Bentley (Johnstone, 45), Hoever (Lima, 81), Doherty (R.Gomes, 61), Agbadou, Toti, Bellegarde (Guedes, 61), Andre (H.Bueno, 45), J.Gomes, Munetsi, Lopez (Hwang, 61), Larsen (Kalajdzic, 61).

Subs not used: King, Lopes, Mane, Chirewa.