Dream come true for Shropshire trio as new independent vets opens in Newport

Nova Veterinary Centre officially began welcoming pets and owners this week at its new facility on the NiPark off the A518 in Newport.

The opening is a dream come true for co-owners Kate Apperley, Samantha Brailey and Anley Baker, who all live nearby.

Veterinary surgeon Samantha explained: "We’ve all worked in both independent and corporate vet practices over the years, and while there are positives to both, we really missed that personal touch that comes with a truly independent practice.

"We wanted to build something that puts pets and their people first, where decisions are made locally and care is tailored.

Samantha Brailey, holding dog, Sausage, with (L-R) Anley Baker, Kate Apperley, Lucy Thacker and Olivia Yapp

"Starting Nova Vets has been a dream of ours for a long time, and it feels amazing to finally bring it to life right here in Newport."

The trio announced the beginning of the new business back in May, while they were knee-deep in building work.

Over several months, the empty unit was transformed into a bright space featuring three consulting rooms, two fully-equipped theatres, an imaging room with x-ray and ultrasound and separate wards for dogs and cats.

Veterinary surgeon, Kate Apperley at Nova Veterinary Centre in Newport

Veterinary surgeon Kate said: "We wanted it to feel calm and comforting for pets and for owners and we’re really proud of how it’s turned out.

"We offer a full range of first-opinion services: vaccinations, healthchecks, dentistry, soft tissue surgery and lots of helpful support.

"We’ve had such great feedback already about how welcoming the space feels, which means the world to us."

The new centre opened on Monday (July 21), with the team saying the first week has been "a whirlwind".

Samantha Brailey, Anley Baker, Olivia Yapp, Lucy Thacker, and Kate Apperley at Nova Veterinary Centre which opened this week

Registered veterinary nurse Anley said: "The response from the local community has been overwhelmingly positive so far.

"People have been dropping by just to say hello and show their support, which has been lovely. We’ve already seen quite a few patients and have lots of registrations coming in.

"We’re so grateful for the warm welcome and can’t wait to get to know everyone properly. Newport has such a strong sense of community and we’re proud to be part of it."