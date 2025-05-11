New independent vets to open in Newport this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Nova Veterinary Centre is set to open up this summer in one of the units on the NiPark off the A518 in Newport.

The announcement was made on social media by owners Kate Apperley, Samantha Brailey and Anley Baker.

The post said the new vets would be "a friendly, community-focused practice" which had been "created by three experienced locals".

Kate Apperley, Samantha Brailey and Anley Baker, are getting ready to open up a new vets in Newport

It continued: "We are passionate about providing high-quality care for pets and the people who love them.

"We believe in keeping things personal, approachable and professional – because pets are family and so is the community we are a part of."

Updates and sneak peeks will be made on social media, with a website and registration forms being made available in the coming weeks.