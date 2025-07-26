New Shrewsbury premises set to provide space for pupils who find school 'too overwhelming'

Independent specialist schools group Bettws Lifehouse currently has two successful independent special schools for pupils aged between five and 19 with additional educational needs, having opened its first school in Mid Wales in 2007.

It expanded over the border in 2022 when it moved into the Kingsland Grange and Old Roman Road school site in Shrewsbury to offer more students and their families the opportunity to experience its approach to education and life.

Now, the school has secured new premises in Gains Park in Shrewsbury for a brand new alternative provision known as Bettws Lifeline, which will help young people to "take first steps towards positive change in their lives."

Bettws Lifehouse Ltd is set to move in to the Professional Centre, Gains Park, Shrewsbury

The building will accommodate an administrative centre for the provision’s mentors and tutors, as well as welcoming, nurturing and inviting spaces for the young people it will serve, who find schools too overwhelming to attend full time.

"We are very excited about our new venture," said a spokesperson for Bettws Lifehouse.

“We have a positive, solution-focussed ethos, with a clear focus on small steps towards brighter futures for the young people and families that we will be working with.

“The Professional Centre provides the ideal premises which is highly accessible for our students and we are delighted to have secured this lease.”

Bettws Lifehouse will move into vacant units at The Professional Centre at Gains Park’s Pensfold Shopping Centre, on the west side of Shrewsbury.

Josh Hyde, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: "Bettws Lifehouse Ltd identified the premises at Gains Park as being ideal for their requirements and we are pleased to have now finalised a letting.

"Forming part of the popular Pensfold Shopping Centre in a well-located residential suburb of Shrewsbury, the property, originally a purpose-built health clinic, provides well-appointed accommodation arranged over two floors, a mix of open plan and cellular accommodation. It also benefits from on-site parking for 12 cars.”