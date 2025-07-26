Samantha Sheehan, 38 and from Castlecroft in Stirchley, was locked up at Telford Magistrates Court yesterday (July 25).

Samantha Sheenan

Sheehan, who had pleaded guilty to 11 counts of theft from shops, was jailed for 12 weeks.



As well as the jail sentence she was given a three-year criminal behaviour order (CBO), banning from her local Co-op.

Telford & Wrekin Police, who posted about the sentence on social media, said: "The CBO means that the 38-year-old cannot enter the Co-op on Grange Avenue in Stirchley, and cannot refuse to leave a premises or area when asked to do so by a person who has authority.

"A CBO is a civil order designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals.

"The powers to issue a CBO are contained in the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, where behaviour has found to have caused alarm, distress or harassment.

"Anyone who sees Sheenan in breach of her CBO or committing an offence they should report it to police immediately."