Work on the A49 begins next week with a programme of overnight closures planned by National Highways to carry out the resurfacing.

The work between the A49/B4371 Sandford Avenue junction and just south of Clive Avenue/Laundry Bank will start on Monday, August 4.

National Highways said that when completed the work "will ensure drivers' journeys will be smoother and safer as well as protecting the road for many years to come".

The organisation said the full closure is required to ensure the safety of workers, because of the "depth of the resurfacing" required.

The work will be carried out Monday to Friday between 8pm and 6am to minimise disruption.

Traffic will be diverted via the B4368, A458 and A5, or vice versa.

National Highways project manager Thomas Williams said: “This is essential maintenance work which will restore the deteriorating road surface and help keep drivers safe – as well as providing a smoother drive for motorists.

“We are doing all we can to minimise that disruption, and the work will take place when we know traffic numbers are lower. We will also be resurfacing the carriageway to a greater depth reducing the need to return in the future.”

The scheme is scheduled for completion on the morning of Saturday, September 13, with resurfacing taking place in two phases.

The first phase, set to last for approximately three weeks, will see the A49 closed between B5477 at Little Stretton (just north of the junction) and Sandford Avenue.

During this phase, access to and from Swains Meadow will be maintained from B4371 Sandford Avenue only.

In phase two, also expected to take three weeks, the A49 will be closed between B5477 at Little Stretton (just north of the junction) and B5477 at All Stretton (just south of the junction).

During this phase, access to and from Swains Meadow will be maintained from the A49 at Little Stretton.

National Highways said that throughout both phases, access to properties directly on the A49 will be maintained via escort vehicles, but alternative parking may be required for periods of time.

It added: "Access along the A49 from either Bayston Hill or Craven Arms will be maintained for local traffic to the junctions of the B5477 at Little Stretton and All Stretton.

"All other traffic will be encouraged to follow the signed diversion. A temporary overnight weight restriction of 7.5 tonnes will be in place along the B5477 throughout our overnight closures."