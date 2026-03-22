Shropshire business owners given 24 weeks to tear down unlawful holiday let complex after losing their appeal

The owners of a hillside holiday‑let business in All Stretton have been ordered to shut down the operation and remove decking, hot tubs and cooking facilities after losing their latest planning appeal.

A government planning inspector has upheld Shropshire Council's enforcement notice against Kathy Cooper and Philip Richmond, after ruling that three units on the slopes of Caer Caradoc had been operating as unauthorised short‑term holiday-lets.

Ms Cooper and Mr Richmond had attempted to secure planning permission for the venture in 2023, after the site had operated as a holiday-let business for more than two years.