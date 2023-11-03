Number 5-6 Broad Street, Ludlow, was for 90 years the home of the DeGrey's tea rooms which had a worldwide reputation until the family behind it left the business some 10 years ago.

Local people reacted with dismay as the name was lost to the town after an alleged dispute over the ownership of the name DeGrey's.

The building went on to house Wildwood restaurant which is owned by Tasty Plc, a company that is very much still around and has a presence in Telford.

Now the building has come on to the property market with the commercial agents keen to attract interest from new tenants to take the lease of the prominent black and white Grade II listed building.

Agents Halls Commercial, in Shrewsbury, is marketing the three floor property with a monthly rent of £5,427 or £65,125 per annum. It is suitable for a wide variety of retail or restaurant uses.

The agents say: "The property provides an iconic Grade II listed property that has until recently traded as Wildwoods and prior to that as the renowned De Greys of Ludlow.

"The property benefits from a double fronted glazed shop front and is arranged to provide accommodation over the three floors and basement area that has most recently been in use as a restaurant."

Halls recommends an inspection of the property in order to fully appreciate all the characteristics of the property and its potential.

The property is of traditional timber framework and brickwork under a tiled roof cover.

It is close to all the town centre attractions being located close to the junction of Broad Street with High Street and Market Street and close to The Buttercross. The surrounding occupiers include Bodenhams, The Silver Pear and Fat Face.

The property is offered to let by way of an assignment of the existing lease which is for a term of 25 years from 21st of May 2014. The next rent review is due with effect from May 21, 2024.

Alternatively consideration would be given to the letting on a new lease on terms to be agreed.

In 2016 the Shropshire Star reported that the tearooms in Broad Street known as DeGrey's for 90 years now no longer bears any sign of the historic name.

Window signs were changed and the decades-old hanging sign above the street was removed.

Bosses at Tasty Plc, which took on the building in August 2014 and opened a Wildwood restaurant at the site, revealed the reason is that the firm is no longer allowed to use the name.

The old-fashioned business had shut its doors in January 2014 before Tasty Plc took on the site.

To the surprise and delight of DeGrey's fans, the restaurant chain made the unprecedented decision to keep the name.

In a further move that found favour with locals, the company also retained the traditional tearoom and bakery and incorporated them into its own business.

But the link with the historic business had to be dropped.

Councillor Andy Boddington, Shropshire councillor for Ludlow North, said it was a sad day and was concerned Ludlow had lost some of its heritage with the move.

Tasty plc still has a Wildwood eatery in Southwater in Telford.

